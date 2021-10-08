Keep3rV1 1-Day Volume Hits $22.94 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $71.38 million and approximately $22.94 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $356.90 or 0.00654104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00228975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00102974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

