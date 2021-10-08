Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 12,279 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $19.70.

The firm has a market cap of $761.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

