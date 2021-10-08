Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 22 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,554.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,792.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,590.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31,080.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,150.72 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

