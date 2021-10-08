Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

