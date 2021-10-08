Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $233,000 in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 998,052 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

