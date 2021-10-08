Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

