Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 104,971,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 20,063,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10.

Keras Resources Company Profile (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 51% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo.

