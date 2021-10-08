Keybank National Association OH Acquires 869 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.