Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,802 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 35.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 74.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,372,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after buying an additional 339,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

