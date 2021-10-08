Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.