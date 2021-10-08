Keybank National Association OH Purchases 107 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

