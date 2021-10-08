Keybank National Association OH Purchases 16,500 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 297,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,763 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,436 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

