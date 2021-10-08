Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 502,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,166,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

