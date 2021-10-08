Keybank National Association OH Takes $241,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

