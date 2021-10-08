KeyCorp Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

