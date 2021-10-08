KickToken [new] Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

