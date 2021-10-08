Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

KRC stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

