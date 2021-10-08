Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Head-To-Head Review

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynex Capital and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.29 $177.53 million $1.94 9.05 Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 12.64 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.64

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 242.43% 12.44% 2.12% Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60%

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Dynex Capital pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and Kimco Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kimco Realty 0 3 11 0 2.79

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $23.58, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Dynex Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

