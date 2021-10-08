Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.