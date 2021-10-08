Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Down 4%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.80. 9,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 2,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

