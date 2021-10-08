Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

