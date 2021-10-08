Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.