Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $29.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 648,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,745 shares of company stock worth $2,587,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

