Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Sells $34,468.20 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LSF opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.
Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
