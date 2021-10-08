Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Sells $34,468.20 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LSF opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

