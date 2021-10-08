Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

