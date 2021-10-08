Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $9.50 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $227,427.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 119.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

