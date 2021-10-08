Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $198,665.54 and approximately $973.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

