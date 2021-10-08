Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Landec by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.