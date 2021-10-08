Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LABP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of LABP stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.