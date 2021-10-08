Latash Investments LLC Invests $415,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 0.3% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 742,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after buying an additional 128,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. 17,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

