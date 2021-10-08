Latash Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Latash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. 691,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.