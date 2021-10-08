Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,946 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 161.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 907,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.34 and a twelve month high of $105.41.

