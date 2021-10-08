Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Select Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

