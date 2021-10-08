Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,825,373 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 182.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Lufax worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

