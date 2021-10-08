Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,299,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.36% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

CNXC opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $184.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

