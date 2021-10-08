Legal & General Group Plc Sells 256,678 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,050,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

LXP stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

