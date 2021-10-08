Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,695 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1,234.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at $26,328,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter worth $14,050,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter worth $8,219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter worth $6,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.