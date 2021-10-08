Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 275,152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 275,152.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,152 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,313,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $78.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

