Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 707,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22,953.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,191,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,451 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Visa by 86.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 21,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $230.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average is $230.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

