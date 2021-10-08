Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 1,234.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $26,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of KT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

