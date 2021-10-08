Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 312.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 96,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.23 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

