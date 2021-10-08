Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14,860.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

