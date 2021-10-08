Liberum Capital Raises PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 720

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

PAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 678.75 ($8.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 623.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.66. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 62.89. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 683.50 ($8.93).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

