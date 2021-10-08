Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. ENGlobal Co. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

