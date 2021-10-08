Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Lifestyle International stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.03. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

