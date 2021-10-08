Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,982 shares of company stock valued at $292,137 and sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

