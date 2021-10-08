Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

