Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires Shares of 5,415 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAH opened at $54.63 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

