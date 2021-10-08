Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 50,000 Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $10,068,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 over the last quarter.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.