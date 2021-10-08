Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 960 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

